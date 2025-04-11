Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $359.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.50 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Simply Good Foods updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Simply Good Foods Trading Up 0.1 %

Simply Good Foods stock opened at $36.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.63. Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $40.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.72 and its 200-day moving average is $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SMPL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their target price on Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

