Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Receives $23.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.17.

TSLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.39. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $18.58 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.88.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 6.99%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 90.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 16.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,175,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,131,000 after buying an additional 162,810 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,974,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,789,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,305,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,104,000 after purchasing an additional 122,312 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.