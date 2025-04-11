Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Sold by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lowered its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 75.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,586 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Smartsheet by 1,399.7% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 75,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 70,236 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Smartsheet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,235,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,635,000 after purchasing an additional 365,851 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at $15,428,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 196,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,031,000 after buying an additional 19,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,282,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,880,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet Price Performance

NYSE SMAR opened at $56.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -941.17, a P/E/G ratio of 82.90 and a beta of 0.71. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $56.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.18.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

