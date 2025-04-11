Smith Douglas Homes (SDHC) and Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) is one of 26 public companies in the “Operative builders” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Smith Douglas Homes to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Smith Douglas Homes and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Smith Douglas Homes alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Douglas Homes $975.46 million $123.18 million 10.67 Smith Douglas Homes Competitors $6.34 billion $777.96 million 7.04

Smith Douglas Homes’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Smith Douglas Homes. Smith Douglas Homes is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Smith Douglas Homes has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smith Douglas Homes’ peers have a beta of 2.56, indicating that their average stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

89.0% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Smith Douglas Homes and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Douglas Homes 4.60% 21.01% 16.10% Smith Douglas Homes Competitors 9.23% 84.38% 10.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Smith Douglas Homes and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith Douglas Homes 1 4 0 0 1.80 Smith Douglas Homes Competitors 399 1881 1731 53 2.35

Smith Douglas Homes currently has a consensus target price of $24.80, indicating a potential upside of 32.09%. As a group, “Operative builders” companies have a potential upside of 33.27%. Given Smith Douglas Homes’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Smith Douglas Homes has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Smith Douglas Homes peers beat Smith Douglas Homes on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Smith Douglas Homes

(Get Free Report)

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Woodstock, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Douglas Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Douglas Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.