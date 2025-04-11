Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Purchased by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 190.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 856,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 561,100 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Snap were worth $8,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth $30,162,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,713,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $21,639,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Snap by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,086,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Stock Performance

NYSE SNAP opened at $7.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 0.92. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.13). Snap had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 25.67%. As a group, analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Snap

Insider Activity

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,837 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $95,793.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 429,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,660,029.28. The trade was a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $9,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 55,818,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,599,673.92. This trade represents a 1.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,356,523 shares of company stock valued at $12,710,077. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.