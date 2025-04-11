Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Lowered to $10.50 at Bank of America

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Bank of America from $14.50 to $10.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.19% from the company’s previous close.
SNAP has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.47.
Snap Stock Down 11.3 %
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Snap had a negative return on equity of 25.67% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $206,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 480,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,520,922.02. The trade was a 3.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,837 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $95,793.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 429,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,660,029.28. The trade was a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,356,523 shares of company stock worth $12,710,077 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in Snap by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 84,137,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,161,000 after acquiring an additional 23,569,522 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 73,723,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,998,000 after buying an additional 1,001,632 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,049,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,831,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,078,000 after buying an additional 134,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,075,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,201,000 after buying an additional 828,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
