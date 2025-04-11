Solano Wealth Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Solano Wealth Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 107,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,000. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of Solano Wealth Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $85.34 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $80.66 and a 52-week high of $94.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.2159 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

