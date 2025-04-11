Solano Wealth Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Solano Wealth Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF makes up 0.4% of Solano Wealth Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $455,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,389,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Get Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF stock opened at $49.12 on Friday. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 52-week low of $46.23 and a 52-week high of $59.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.06.

About Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.