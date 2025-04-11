SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Trading Up 10.4% – Should You Buy?

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) was up 10.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.37 and last traded at $12.79. Approximately 2,651,111 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 4,158,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.58.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

The stock has a market cap of $750.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average is $15.53.

In related news, Chairman More Avery purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 274,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,760,348.60. The trade was a 12.27 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 401.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 251.8% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 655.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

