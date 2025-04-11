SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

SolarWindow Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WNDW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.27. 16,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,076. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39. SolarWindow Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $1.08.

About SolarWindow Technologies

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in the development of transparent electricity-generating coatings and methods under LiquidElectricity Coatings brand. The company's coatings generate electricity by harvesting light energy from natural sun, artificial light, and low, shaded, or reflected light conditions, which is applied to rigid and flexible glass, and plastic surfaces to transform ordinary surfaces into organic photovoltaic devices.

