Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.80.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SAH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Sonic Automotive from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive Trading Down 4.1 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAH. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 515.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 100.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1,429.7% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. 46.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive stock opened at $59.60 on Friday. Sonic Automotive has a 12 month low of $47.82 and a 12 month high of $76.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.05.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 1.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonic Automotive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Featured Stories

