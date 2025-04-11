Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 350.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 730,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567,992 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $15,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SONY. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Sony Group by 379.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 101,995,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,232,000 after buying an additional 80,724,932 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 425.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,420,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,089,000 after purchasing an additional 36,783,737 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in Sony Group by 358.2% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 10,138,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925,643 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 401.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,141,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 383.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,929,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Price Performance

SONY stock opened at $22.93 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $25.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $28.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.32 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sony Group in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

