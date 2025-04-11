Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) Trading Down 4.9% – Should You Sell?

Sow Good Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.58. 482,648 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 306% from the average session volume of 118,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

Sow Good Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.77.

About Sow Good

Sow Good Inc produces and sells freeze-dried candy, snacks, smoothies, and granola in the United States. It markets its products through direct-to-consumer focused websites, as well as through the business-to-business sales channels. The company offers its products under the Sow Good and Sustain Us brands.

