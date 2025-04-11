SPACE ID (ID) Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges

SPACE ID (ID) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. SPACE ID has a market capitalization of $176.56 million and approximately $13.29 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SPACE ID has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One SPACE ID token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000217 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SPACE ID

SPACE ID was first traded on March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,995,265,932 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,932,598 tokens. SPACE ID’s official website is space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id.

SPACE ID Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,995,265,932.17443976 with 989,932,597.84110643 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.17487182 USD and is up 0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 233 active market(s) with $13,707,970.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPACE ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPACE ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

