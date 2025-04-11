SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,330,399 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 196% from the previous session’s volume of 450,205 shares.The stock last traded at $46.92 and had previously closed at $47.11.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 25,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 7,468.8% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 13,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

