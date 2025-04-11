SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.95 and last traded at $28.02, with a volume of 136915 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.23.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.02.

Get SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,384,000.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (SPBO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade US corporate bonds weighted in tiers by market value and issuer fundamentals. SPBO was launched on Apr 6, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.