STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Major Shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. Purchases 8,200 Shares

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.08 per share, with a total value of $123,656.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,518,591 shares in the company, valued at $203,860,352.28. This trade represents a 0.06 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Broadwood Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 7th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 138,054 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,155,022.94.

On Friday, April 4th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 497,631 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $7,917,309.21.

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 31,780 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $553,925.40.

On Monday, March 31st, Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 22,189 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.46 per share, with a total value of $387,419.94.

On Thursday, March 27th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 3,620 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.48 per share, for a total transaction of $63,277.60.

On Tuesday, March 25th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 34,296 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $598,122.24.

On Thursday, March 20th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 108,720 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,952,611.20.

On Tuesday, March 18th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 93,124 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $1,633,394.96.

On Monday, March 3rd, Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 249,503 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.64 per share, for a total transaction of $4,151,729.92.

On Thursday, February 27th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 259,316 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $4,421,337.80.

STAAR Surgical Stock Down 1.9 %

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.10. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $51.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.99 million, a PE ratio of -37.98 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Trading of STAAR Surgical

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4,086.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 14,301 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 10,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

