Starbox Group Stock to Reverse Split on Tuesday, April 15th (NASDAQ:STBX)

Shares of Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, April 15th. The 1-14 reverse split was announced on Thursday, April 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, April 14th.

Starbox Group Stock Down 19.5 %

Shares of STBX stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.13. 571,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,246. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40. Starbox Group has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $41.28.

Get Starbox Group alerts:

Starbox Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cash rebate and digital advertising services to retail merchant advertisers through websites and mobile apps in Malaysia. It connects retail merchants with individual online and offline shoppers to facilitate transactions through cash rebate programs offered by retail merchants.

Receive News & Ratings for Starbox Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbox Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.