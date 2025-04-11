Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.39 and last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 30829090 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STLA. Cowen initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Stellantis in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stellantis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.27.

Stellantis Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stellantis

The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.44.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STLA. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Stellantis by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 28,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

