STERIS’ (TSE:STE) Cut to “Hold” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for STERIS’’s FY2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of STERIS’ to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Cormark raised STERIS’ to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Get STERIS’ alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on STE

STERIS’ Stock Performance

About STERIS’

STERIS’s MISSION IS TO HELP OUR CUSTOMERS CREATE A HEALTHIER AND SAFER WORLD by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS’ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS’ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.