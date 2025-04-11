Sterling Capital Management LLC Buys 351 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $10,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,851,160,000 after acquiring an additional 173,642 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at $911,000. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 51,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,568,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,840,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in TransDigm Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 25,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,409,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.81, for a total transaction of $53,832,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,138,354.85. This represents a 28.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.21, for a total transaction of $25,344,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,337,899.18. This represents a 71.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,594 shares of company stock worth $165,646,468. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,580.00 to $1,410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,471.78.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,297.35 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1,176.31 and a twelve month high of $1,451.32. The stock has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,335.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1,324.78.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

