Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $130.87 Million Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Sterling Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,502 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial comprises approximately 1.8% of Sterling Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $130,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $689,272,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,801,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,556,683,000 after buying an additional 516,437 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 79,679.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 371,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,943,000 after buying an additional 371,306 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 429.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 417,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,103,000 after acquiring an additional 338,298 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 642,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,546,000 after acquiring an additional 208,195 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $570.00 to $520.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $580.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.20.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE AMP opened at $456.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.74 and a 52 week high of $582.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $502.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $523.02. The company has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 69.35% and a net margin of 19.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total transaction of $3,241,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,576,486.67. This represents a 29.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 4,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.07, for a total transaction of $2,499,128.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,249.59. This trade represents a 39.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,263,989 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

