Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $30.19 Million Stock Holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 256.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,724 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CACI International were worth $30,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CACI. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in CACI International by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 157,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,477,000 after purchasing an additional 40,867 shares during the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in CACI International by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 31,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,582,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $243,386,000 after acquiring an additional 22,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in CACI International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,647,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CACI opened at $403.74 on Friday. CACI International Inc has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $588.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.67. CACI International had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 15.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 23.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.62, for a total value of $112,358.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,780.30. This trade represents a 11.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CACI shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of CACI International in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of CACI International from $610.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CACI International from $480.00 to $438.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair cut CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CACI International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $540.00 to $373.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $514.08.

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

