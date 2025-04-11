Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 115,726 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 115,726 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $43,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 29,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 9,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 376,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,633,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 49,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 128,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,168,000 after acquiring an additional 52,819 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRVL. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $110.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.44.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 13.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $52.87 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.09 and a 12-month high of $127.48. The company has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of -31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.99 and a 200 day moving average of $92.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.53%.

Insider Activity

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $98,312.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,138,125. This trade represents a 4.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 7,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total value of $954,485.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,185 shares of company stock worth $3,131,018 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

