Sterling Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Sterling Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,230 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $10,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,174,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,509,799,000 after buying an additional 646,459 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,703,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,505,000 after purchasing an additional 355,206 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,143,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,418 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Corteva by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,074,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,811,000 after purchasing an additional 264,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,428,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,031,000 after buying an additional 525,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Corteva in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.06.

Corteva Price Performance

Corteva stock opened at $57.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $66.24.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

Insider Activity

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 26,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,692,934.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,257.78. This trade represents a 70.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

