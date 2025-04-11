Stifel Nicolaus Lowers International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target to $91.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.69.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on IFF

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:IFF opened at $71.26 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $65.85 and a twelve month high of $106.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.66.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 170.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kevin O’byrne purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.44 per share, for a total transaction of $522,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,860. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.