Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 4,751 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 61% compared to the typical volume of 2,945 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Gold Fields from $17.10 to $18.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Gold Fields Price Performance

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

NYSE GFI traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,728,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560,828. Gold Fields has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $25.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.94. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.3752 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Fields

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Gold Fields by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 21,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,338,000 after purchasing an additional 25,972 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 15,289 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 77,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 9,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter worth $770,000. Institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Featured Stories

