StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

Shares of HTLF stock opened at $64.67 on Tuesday. Heartland Financial USA has a fifty-two week low of $32.97 and a fifty-two week high of $70.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 41,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

