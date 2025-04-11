StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPSH opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.35 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59. CPS Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $2.46.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.93 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPS Technologies

About CPS Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CPS Technologies by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,786 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,903 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in CPS Technologies by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,171 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CPS Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

