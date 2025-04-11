StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CPSH opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.35 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59. CPS Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $2.46.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.93 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%.
About CPS Technologies
CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
