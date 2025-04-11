Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.36, but opened at $3.21. Studio City International shares last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 406 shares changing hands.

Studio City International Stock Down 5.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $670.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of -0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.27.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $152.86 million during the quarter. Studio City International had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.84%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Studio City International stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Studio City International Holdings Limited ( NYSE:MSC Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates an entertainment resort in Macau. It operates Studio City Casino, comprising gaming tables, including tables for VIP rolling chip operations and gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming attractions, including figure-8 ferris wheel, night club and karaoke venue, live performance arena, and an outdoor and indoor water park, as well as hotel rooms and various food and beverage establishments, and retail space.

