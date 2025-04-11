Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SUI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $154.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Sun Communities from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.70.

SUI stock opened at $118.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.87 and a beta of 0.84. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $109.22 and a fifty-two week high of $147.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.01 and a 200-day moving average of $127.65.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $745.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.68 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 508.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 16,373,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,013,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811,528 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,606,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,181,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,853 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,917,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,214 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $888,783,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,549,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,429,000 after purchasing an additional 911,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

