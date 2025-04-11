Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Barclays from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.67% from the company’s current price.
SLF has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$95.00 to C$94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$95.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$98.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$87.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on SLF
Sun Life Financial Stock Up 1.7 %
About Sun Life Financial
Sun Life Financial is one of Canada’s Big Three life insurance companies along with Great-West Lifeco and Manulife. Sun Life provides insurance, retirement, and wealth-management services to individual and corporate customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. It also owns MFS Investment Management, a Boston-based asset-management firm.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sun Life Financial
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- What is Put Option Volume?
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.