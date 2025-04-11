Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Barclays from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.67% from the company’s current price.

SLF has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$95.00 to C$94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$95.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$98.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$87.00.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SLF

Sun Life Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

About Sun Life Financial

TSE SLF traded up C$1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting C$77.22. 558,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,320,197. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of C$64.38 and a 12 month high of C$88.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$80.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$81.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 92.19, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00.

(Get Free Report)

Sun Life Financial is one of Canada’s Big Three life insurance companies along with Great-West Lifeco and Manulife. Sun Life provides insurance, retirement, and wealth-management services to individual and corporate customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. It also owns MFS Investment Management, a Boston-based asset-management firm.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.