Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

SGC has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Superior Group of Companies from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

Superior Group of Companies Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of SGC traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.41. 43,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,788. Superior Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.75. The firm has a market cap of $171.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $145.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.54 million. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 6.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Superior Group of Companies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 932,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,411,000 after purchasing an additional 39,894 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 363,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 38,207 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 9,053 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 252,237 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 10.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,655 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 17,188 shares in the last quarter. 33.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

