Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Shares Down 11.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) were down 11.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$4.44 and last traded at C$4.50. Approximately 865,525 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 630,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.07.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SGY shares. Raymond James downgraded Surge Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$452.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0433 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -65.21%.

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

