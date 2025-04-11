Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Shares Down 4.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) fell 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.39 and last traded at C$4.43. 211,730 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 607,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.65.

SGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Surge Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$452.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.72.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0433 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Surge Energy’s payout ratio is -65.21%.

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

