Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Stock Price Down 11.2% – What’s Next?

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) dropped 11.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$4.44 and last traded at C$4.50. Approximately 865,525 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 630,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.07.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Surge Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$452.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0433 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.55%. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -65.21%.

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

