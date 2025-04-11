Susquehanna Lowers Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target to $225.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Globant from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Globant from $248.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Globant from $217.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Globant from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.69.

GLOB opened at $104.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.50. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $96.23 and a fifty-two week high of $238.32.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $642.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.42 million. Globant had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 11.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globant will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Globant in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Globant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

