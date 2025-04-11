Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of SEK 23.84 and traded as low as SEK 20.70. Swedbank AB (publ) shares last traded at SEK 21.02, with a volume of 57,600 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWDBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Hsbc Global Res lowered Swedbank AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut Swedbank AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st.

Swedbank AB (publ) Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of SEK 23.84 and a 200-day moving average price of SEK 21.51. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 16.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Swedbank AB will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Swedbank AB (publ) Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $1.9773 per share. This is an increase from Swedbank AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Swedbank AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.08%.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the United States, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, and China. The company operates through three business areas: Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Corporates and Institutions.

