Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Phoenix Financial Ltd.

Phoenix Financial Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,043,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,261,000 after buying an additional 143,284 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners LLP grew its position in Synopsys by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners LLP now owns 201,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,725,000 after purchasing an additional 47,527 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Synopsys by 199.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $6,082,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Synopsys by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 24,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, insider Geus Aart De sold 15,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.42, for a total transaction of $6,979,616.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,671 shares in the company, valued at $51,850,925.82. This represents a 11.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $10,544,236.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,774.60. This represents a 93.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,909 shares of company stock worth $22,794,835. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Synopsys from $655.00 to $653.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.58.

Synopsys Stock Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $406.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $459.56 and its 200-day moving average is $498.75. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.74 and a 12 month high of $624.80. The firm has a market cap of $62.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.23.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

