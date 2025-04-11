Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $32,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Synopsys by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 90 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $653.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $638.58.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, insider Geus Aart De sold 15,705 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.42, for a total transaction of $6,979,616.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,671 shares in the company, valued at $51,850,925.82. The trade was a 11.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total transaction of $5,270,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,922 shares in the company, valued at $32,890,077.50. This represents a 13.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,909 shares of company stock worth $22,794,835. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Synopsys stock opened at $406.89 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.74 and a 52 week high of $624.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $459.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $498.75. The firm has a market cap of $62.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

