Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Upgraded by Mizuho to “Hold” Rating

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.88.

Shares of TNDM traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,387. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average of $31.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $53.69.

In other news, COO Jean-Claude Kyrillos acquired 10,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $190,948.56. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 10,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,948.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,961 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,004 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 931 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

