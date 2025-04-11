Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,548 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $724,048,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $389,867,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,531,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $617,115,000 after buying an additional 2,846,475 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,622,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $720,150,000 after buying an additional 2,151,811 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,906,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $463,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total transaction of $2,150,466.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,039,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,576,384,617.36. This represents a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 17,660 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.18, for a total transaction of $1,928,118.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,736 shares in the company, valued at $517,076.48. This trade represents a 78.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 599,988 shares of company stock valued at $59,094,530 in the last ninety days. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTNT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fortinet from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised Fortinet from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.77.

Fortinet stock opened at $96.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $74.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.46.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 256.53% and a net margin of 29.30%. Research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

