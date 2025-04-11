Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 1.3% of Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BND. Essential Planning LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6,541.0% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 45,844,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,920,000 after acquiring an additional 45,154,186 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,218.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,325,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,775,000 after purchasing an additional 28,060,256 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,094,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,125,878,000 after purchasing an additional 10,057,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,043,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,341,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND stock opened at $72.10 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $75.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.93 and its 200 day moving average is $72.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.2404 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

