Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVOO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $993,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 57.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,760,000 after buying an additional 51,039 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOO opened at $90.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.00. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $84.85 and a 12-month high of $115.71.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.3464 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

