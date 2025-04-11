Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,128 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 6.8% of Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $13,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 278.2% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH opened at $78.08 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.27 and a twelve month high of $79.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.54 and a 200 day moving average of $78.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.289 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

