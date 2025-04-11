Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%.

Targa Resources has raised its dividend payment by an average of 90.2% annually over the last three years. Targa Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 31.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Targa Resources to earn $9.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $161.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $110.09 and a 12 month high of $218.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.75 and a 200-day moving average of $186.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

TRGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Targa Resources from $202.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $185.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 35,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.30, for a total value of $6,905,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,206,024.70. This trade represents a 29.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer R. Kneale sold 29,887 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total value of $5,750,856.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 227,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,731,100.98. This represents a 11.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,914 shares of company stock valued at $22,613,288 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

