Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,384 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Target were worth $7,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $757,892,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Target by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,832,585 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $518,089,000 after purchasing an additional 234,409 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,144,828 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $425,118,000 after purchasing an additional 91,357 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $297,122,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,022,804 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $273,443,000 after purchasing an additional 132,086 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target (down previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Target from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.03.

TGT stock opened at $92.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.87 and a 200-day moving average of $132.29. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $173.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

