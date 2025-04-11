Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Shares Up 13.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Taseko Mines Ltd. (TSE:TKO – Get Free Report) rose 13.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.82 and last traded at C$2.75. Approximately 771,853 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 585,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.43.

Separately, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of C$843.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.04.

In other news, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.26, for a total transaction of C$162,875.00. Also, Director Anu Dhir acquired 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,680.00. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company’s principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

