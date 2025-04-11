Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Stock Price Up 2.5% – What’s Next?

Taseko Mines Ltd. (TSE:TKO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.51 and last traded at C$2.49. 257,554 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 580,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.43.

Separately, National Bankshares upped their target price on Taseko Mines from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$843.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.92.

In other Taseko Mines news, Director Anu Dhir bought 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,680.00. Also, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 50,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.26, for a total transaction of C$162,875.00. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company’s principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

