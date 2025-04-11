TD Cowen Initiates Coverage on ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN)

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceTitan from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ServiceTitan from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on ServiceTitan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ServiceTitan from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.77.

ServiceTitan Stock Down 0.2 %

TTAN opened at $97.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.90. ServiceTitan has a 12 month low of $79.81 and a 12 month high of $112.00.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that ServiceTitan will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ServiceTitan

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 5,494 shares of ServiceTitan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $520,007.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,434.30. This trade represents a 5.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Sherry sold 10,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $963,063.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,799,961.85. This trade represents a 3.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in ServiceTitan in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000.

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

